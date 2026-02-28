U.S. Embarks on Major Combat Operations in Iran
American President Donald Trump announced on a weekend that the U.S. has commenced significant military actions in Iran, aimed at neutralizing immediate threats from the Iranian regime to protect American citizens. This declaration was made public through a video Trump released on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that major combat operations have begun in Iran. According to Trump, the primary goal of these operations is to protect American citizens.
Trump shared this announcement through a video posted on social media, emphasizing the necessity of actions against imminent threats from the Iranian regime.
The decision marks a significant escalation in U.S. foreign military involvement, aimed at bolstering national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations
Israel's Robust Air Defense: Shield Against Iranian Threats
Strengthening Ties: India and UK Unite Against Shared Security Threats
Jack Doohan: From Threats to Trials in F1's Tumultuous Circuit
Unseen Threats on Ghana's Waters: Fishermen Under Siege