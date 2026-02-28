Message of India being capable, competitive and committed has reached world loud and clear: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Message of India being capable, competitive and committed has reached world loud and clear: PM Modi in Sanand, Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.
Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages and Aviation Competitiveness
Gauhati High Court Summons Assam's CM over Alleged Hate Speech
Gauhati HC Takes Notice of Controversial Speech Linked to Assam CM
BJP MLA Yatnal Faces Legal Action for Alleged Hate Speech