Teja Engineering Bolsters ONGC Partnership with New Contracts

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Teja Engineering Industries Limited has marked another significant achievement by clinching multiple Operation & Maintenance contracts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), further cementing its status as a leading engineering and maintenance partner within the energy infrastructure sector.

The company's strengthening ties with ONGC have yielded a 3-year O&M contract, secured through the Government e-Marketplace for LP Gas Compression Facilities at Mandapeta and Tatipaka Installations. This contract, valued at ₹153.7 million, signifies a robust collaboration for the Rajahmundry Asset.

In addition, Teja Engineering has obtained a Letter of Award from ONGC for providing O&M services at GCP-I, GCP-IV, and GCS Motwan. This agreement, worth ₹28.23 million, further enhances Teja's comprehensive O&M portfolio within ONGC. Chairman & Managing Director Srinivasarao Vakalapudi emphasized the company's commitment to delivering reliable services and strengthening customer relationships.