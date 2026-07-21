Teja Engineering Bolsters ONGC Partnership with New Contracts

Teja Engineering Industries Limited secures major Operation & Maintenance contracts with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, enhancing its position in India's energy sector. The company continues to expand its project footprint, executing successful projects for top energy firms and maintaining operational excellence across 15 states/UTs in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-07-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 13:25 IST
Teja Engineering Bolsters ONGC Partnership with New Contracts
Teja Engineering Wins Big with Multiple ONGC O&M Orders Worth ₹181.92 Million. Image Credit: ANI

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Teja Engineering Industries Limited has marked another significant achievement by clinching multiple Operation & Maintenance contracts from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), further cementing its status as a leading engineering and maintenance partner within the energy infrastructure sector.

The company's strengthening ties with ONGC have yielded a 3-year O&M contract, secured through the Government e-Marketplace for LP Gas Compression Facilities at Mandapeta and Tatipaka Installations. This contract, valued at ₹153.7 million, signifies a robust collaboration for the Rajahmundry Asset.

In addition, Teja Engineering has obtained a Letter of Award from ONGC for providing O&M services at GCP-I, GCP-IV, and GCS Motwan. This agreement, worth ₹28.23 million, further enhances Teja's comprehensive O&M portfolio within ONGC. Chairman & Managing Director Srinivasarao Vakalapudi emphasized the company's commitment to delivering reliable services and strengthening customer relationships.

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