Transformation Begins: Inauguration of Bulk Milk Cooler in Melghat

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a bulk milk cooler in Dharni, Amravati. The National Dairy Development Board's initiative aims to improve Melghat's economic and social conditions, offering employment and enhancing milk production. Gadkari emphasized efforts to uplift the backward region and enhance local farmers' veterinary guidance.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 2,000-litre bulk milk cooler facility in Dharni, Amravati district, marking a transformation for the Melghat region. The National Dairy Development Board's initiative is seen as a catalyst for growth in the backward area.

Speaking via video conference, Gadkari noted the facility's potential to invigorate local milk producers, create employment, and bolster the health systems in Melghat. He expressed satisfaction with the project's implementation, viewing it as a fulfillment of a promise to the region.

Highlighting Mother Dairy's crucial role, Gadkari emphasized the need for Melghat's prosperity to generate jobs and improve conditions. Efforts include setting a target of one lakh litres of milk production and offering veterinary guidance to farmers.

