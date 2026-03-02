Left Menu

Gulf Crisis: Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Disrupt Business and Markets

Iran's retaliatory strikes across the Gulf triggered significant business disruptions, halting airport and port operations and impacting financial markets. The attacks were a response to a U.S.-Israeli assault and hit major Gulf states. This unprecedented escalation affected tourism and trade during Ramadan, also causing global market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:26 IST
Iran's retaliatory strikes across the Gulf have created significant business disruptions, reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. The attacks, a response to U.S.-Israeli actions, closed airports, halted port operations, and reverberated through financial markets, hitting every major state in the Gulf and endangering lives.

Dubai, a city known for its stability amid regional conflicts, faced an unprecedented escalation. Its development from a modest fishing village to a global business hub is now under pressure. While oil producers like Saudi Arabia benefit from high prices, the UAE's trade and tourism sectors face increased risks.

Stock markets across the region and globally reacted negatively, illustrating the broader implications of the conflict. Key Gulf markets experienced significant downturns, while Brent crude prices surged, intensifying fears of prolonged instability. The strikes, impacting airports and ports, coincided with the critical Ramadan networking season, exacerbating economic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

