Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Bear Attack Claims Young Man's Life

A 26-year-old man, Santosh Kumar Gond, was killed by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. While grazing goats, he was attacked in the Katghora forest division. His body was found after a search. Immediate and additional compensation is provided to his family. Villagers are urged to avoid the forest alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a 26-year-old man lost his life in a bear attack, as confirmed by a forest official on Monday. The victim, Santosh Kumar Gond, resided in Salaigot village and was found dead in the nearby forest early in the day.

Gond was grazing his goats on Sunday when the unfortunate event occurred. Concern arose when his livestock returned home without him, prompting his family to alert villagers and forest department officials. After an extensive search, his body was discovered around 1.30 am, with paw prints at the scene suggesting a bear attack.

Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant announced an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to Gond's family, adhering to standard protocols, alongside an additional Rs 5.75 lakh after formal procedures. The forest department advised villagers to exercise heightened caution and avoid solitary trips into the forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

