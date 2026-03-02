India Calls for Urgent Measures to Protect Keralites Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian MP ET Muhammed Basheer has urged the central government to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, especially Keralites in the region. Kerala's Chief Minister also appealed to PM Modi for diplomatic intervention. Modi discussed regional safety concerns with international leaders.
Amid the rising tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian Union Muslim League Lok Sabha MP ET Muhammed Basheer expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation and called on the Indian government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Indians, particularly Keralites working in the region.
Basheer highlighted the anxiety among families of expatriates, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. He stated, "We all know that the situation is worsening day by day." He added that communication has already been initiated with officials and ambassadors, and messages have been sent to Prime Minister Modi and the Defence Minister.
Echoing these concerns, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep worry about the impact on Keralite expatriates, urging diplomatic efforts to safeguard their safety. In response, PM Modi engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasizing the need for civilian safety and condemning recent attacks on the UAE.
