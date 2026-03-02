Nasscom Issues Travel Advisory Amid Middle East Tensions

Nasscom, the IT industry body, has issued a travel advisory for its member companies, urging them to avoid travel to parts of the Middle East amid rising tensions. It's advised facilitating work-from-home protocols for employees currently stationed in the affected region.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical strife, particularly in light of the escalating US-Iran conflict. Nasscom emphasizes that maintaining employee safety remains a top priority and ensures that the companies stay vigilant amidst the situation.

The organization reiterated its connection with the Nasscom Middle East Council and encouraged employees to stay in touch with local embassies, following all precautions advised by relevant authorities. While operations continue as usual, companies are prepared to take further actions if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)