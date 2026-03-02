Left Menu

High Court Clears Path for Yukos Investors to Enforce $65 Billion Award Against Russia

Former Yukos investors can now enforce a $65 billion arbitration award against Russia after London's High Court ruled in their favor. The original award of $50 billion was granted in 2014 after the Russian government's seizure of Yukos assets. The sum has increased with interest over time.

The High Court in London has paved the way for former Yukos investors to enforce an arbitration award against Russia, now valued at over $65 billion. The decision comes after years of legal battles over the expropriation of Yukos assets by the Russian government.

In 2014, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague awarded Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum just over $50 billion. This amount has accumulated interest, escalating its current value. The contentious case highlights the complexities of international investment disputes.

Following a hearing in January, the High Court's ruling permits the investors to pursue enforcement of this significant arbitration award in England, marking a crucial step in their ongoing efforts to retrieve compensation.

