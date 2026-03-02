Rehabilitating Lives: Delhi's SMILE Scheme Transforms Beggars Into Entrepreneurs

The SMILE scheme in Delhi has successfully rehabilitated over 400 beggars in the past year and a half, transforming their lives through skill training and integration into welfare schemes. Many have taken up roles as street vendors, benefiting from the program's focus on sustainable livelihood.

The Delhi government, collaborating with NGOs, identified beggars and provided medical checks, grooming, and counselling. The skill training, which included selling vegetables and fruits, targeted practical, livelihood-oriented skills for mostly elderly individuals from various states. Public registration offered protection and access to government credit and pension schemes.

Support under the Atal Pension Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana further aided rehabilitation. SMILE's structured approach aimed at stopping begging while enhancing dignity focused on children, women, seniors, and disabled persons, linking them to educational and vocational opportunities.

