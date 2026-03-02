Left Menu

Navigating the Risks: Strait of Hormuz's Impact on Asian Energy Supply

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint in the global oil and gas supply chain, posing significant risks to Asian countries. Japan is most vulnerable, followed by South Korea and India. The narrow strait connects major oil and LNG exporters with global markets, making disruption a strategic concern.

The Strait of Hormuz presents a fraught pathway for energy supplies to Asia, with Japan standing as the country most vulnerable to potential disruptions. South Korea and India follow in terms of risk, according to findings by international research group Zero Carbon Analytics.

This vital artery links the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, threading between Iran and Oman. Only two miles wide, it nonetheless facilitates the passage of 20 percent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), primarily from key Middle East producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The strait is thus a global energy chokepoint, making it of strategic importance.

Ember, a global energy think tank, highlights the unease in Japan and South Korea, with imports accounting for substantial portions of their energy use. Meanwhile, Taiwan and Pakistan also face heightened exposure due to their reliance on these imports. With regional stability in mind, nations are keen on strategies that minimize these vulnerabilities.

