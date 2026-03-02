Left Menu

Emirates and Etihad Resume Flights Amid Iranian Tensions

Amid Iranian strikes, Emirates and Etihad are restarting some flight operations. Emirates is scheduled to start evacuating passengers on Monday night. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, reflecting the dynamic situation in the region and the airlines' response to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emirates and Etihad have taken the decision to resume certain flight operations amidst ongoing Iranian strikes, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The resumption comes with a specific focus on passenger safety, as Emirates plans to initiate evacuations starting Monday night.

This move underscores the dynamic and complex situation in the region, calling for a delicate balance between operational demands and security considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

