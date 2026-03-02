Gold and Silver Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

On Monday, precious metal prices soared in New Delhi, with gold approaching Rs 1.73 lakh per 10 grams and silver reaching Rs 3 lakh per kilogram. This surge is attributed to investors gravitating towards safe-haven assets amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The escalation occurred after coordinated military actions by the US and Israel, leading to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shaking financial markets worldwide. Market analysts report strong safe-haven demand, contributing to the increased prices of gold and silver.

Internationally, spot gold rose by 2.21%, while silver also saw an uptick. Additionally, Iran's retaliatory strikes have stirred concerns about disruptions to regional stability and global trade routes. Upcoming US economic data may further influence market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)