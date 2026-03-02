Left Menu

Witch Doctor's Dark Ritual: Crime in Jharkhand Unveiled

A witch doctor in Jharkhand allegedly raped a minor girl after performing rituals for her sick brother. The suspect, previously jailed for rape, was arrested under BNS and POCSO sections. The incident highlights the prevalent belief in ojhas for treating illnesses in rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:34 IST
A 57-year-old ojha, or witch doctor, has been accused of raping a minor girl at her home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The crime reportedly occurred after he performed rituals to cure the victim's brother. The police arrested the suspect, who had a prior conviction for rape, under various laws including BNS and POCSO.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rapael Murmu of Jagannathpur, the mother of the victim had invited the ojha to treat her ailing son using black magic. Such practices by ojhas are common in several areas of rural India. While the family was away following the ojha's instructions to make offerings at a nearby pond, the 57-year-old allegedly attacked the girl's 17-year-old sister, who was home alone.

Upon returning, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then filed a complaint with the police. Law enforcement quickly formed a team to investigate and arrested the ojha on Monday. This case casts a spotlight on the dangers associated with the reliance on traditional healers for medical issues in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

