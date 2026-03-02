Left Menu

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Amazon's data centers in the UAE faced a power outage following unidentified objects striking the facility. This incident coincides with Iran's military actions and raises security concerns for tech companies in the region. The outage impacted AWS services in the UAE and Bahrain, affecting multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's cloud-computing infrastructure in the Middle East suffered power disruptions after unidentified objects hit a data center in the UAE, forcing a shutdown and leaving restoration efforts ongoing. The incident sparked a fire, causing authorities to cut power to Amazon's hubs.

The outage has impacted AWS services in the UAE and Bahrain, with financial institutions among those affected. Although the objects remain unidentified, the attack aligns with Iranian military actions against Gulf States in response to Western strikes. If confirmed as a deliberate attack, it marks the first time a major U.S. tech company's data center is disrupted by military force.

This incident raises concerns about the security of tech expansion in the region. Companies like Microsoft are heavily investing in the UAE, positioning it as an AI hub. Experts warn that data centers could become targets in geopolitical conflicts, echoing the targeting of pipelines in previous eras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

