Crisis in Tehran: China Responds Amidst Turmoil
A Chinese citizen was killed and 3,000 were evacuated in the Iran conflict. China's foreign ministry is working to assist evacuees following U.S. and Israeli attacks killing Iran's Ali Khamenei. China condemns the violence, urging peace and communication among affected nations.
The Iran conflict has resulted in the death of a Chinese citizen in Tehran, prompting the evacuation of over 3,000 individuals, according to China's foreign ministry. This response comes as Chinese embassies and consulates in neighboring nations mobilize to assist those affected by the escalating violence.
Over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli attacks resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, leading to a wave of retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel and Gulf countries hosting U.S. bases. China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, clarified during a press briefing that China was not informed beforehand about the military actions against Iran.
Mao emphasized China's commitment to international obligations and denied reports of a missile deal with Iran. She condemned the attacks and urged an immediate halt to military actions. China's U.N. ambassador, Jia Guide, criticized the attacks at the U.N. Human Rights Council, labeling them a violation of the U.N. Charter. China advocates for respect of sovereignty and security in the Gulf region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
