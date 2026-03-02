Arunachal Pradesh Tunes into Global Stage with Spotify

In a significant push for local musicians, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced an initiative to collaborate with Spotify India. The aim is to elevate the region's musical talent to a global audience through the platform's extensive reach.

Following a meeting with Spotify India's Music & Podcast team, Khandu emphasized the transformative impact of digital streaming platforms. He highlighted how these platforms have revolutionized the music industry by enabling artists from remote and culturally vibrant areas like Arunachal Pradesh to gain worldwide exposure.

Officials expressed optimism that the collaboration will reveal new opportunities for the state's musicians and content creators, allowing Arunachal Pradesh's cultural expressions to shine on international platforms.

