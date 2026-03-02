Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Tunes into Global Stage with Spotify

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced plans to collaborate with Spotify India to promote local music talent globally. The initiative aims to leverage digital platforms to bring the state's rich musical heritage to a wider audience. This collaboration promises to offer new opportunities for regional artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:34 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Tunes into Global Stage with Spotify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for local musicians, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced an initiative to collaborate with Spotify India. The aim is to elevate the region's musical talent to a global audience through the platform's extensive reach.

Following a meeting with Spotify India's Music & Podcast team, Khandu emphasized the transformative impact of digital streaming platforms. He highlighted how these platforms have revolutionized the music industry by enabling artists from remote and culturally vibrant areas like Arunachal Pradesh to gain worldwide exposure.

Officials expressed optimism that the collaboration will reveal new opportunities for the state's musicians and content creators, allowing Arunachal Pradesh's cultural expressions to shine on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of majo...

 Global
2
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

 India
4
EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026