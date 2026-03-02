Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Lebanon's Government Clashes with Hezbollah

Senior Hezbollah official Mohammed Raad expressed understanding of Lebanon's right to make decisions on war or peace without imposing harsh actions. Lebanon's government subsequently banned military activities by Hezbollah following its retaliatory actions against Israel over the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Updated: 02-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:39 IST
Senior Hezbollah official Mohammed Raad reiterated the group's recognition of Lebanon's sovereignty in deciding matters of war or peace. Raad emphasized Hezbollah's stance against imposing stringent decisions on those opposed to occupation. 

This statement came as a backdrop to Lebanon's government move on Monday to prohibit military activities by Hezbollah. The ban was imposed following the organization's recent opening of fire on Israel.

The action was Hezbollah's response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader, reflecting escalating tensions in the region. This development highlights a growing divergence between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government on military engagement in regional conflicts.​​

(With inputs from agencies.)

