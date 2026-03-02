Left Menu

Overnight Chaos: Ukrainian Drone Strike Rocks Novorossiysk

A significant Ukrainian drone attack targeted Novorossiysk, injuring five people and damaging 20 buildings. The Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 172 drones overnight. Novorossiysk's mayor highlighted damage to residential blocks and kindergartens. Despite the attack, a grain terminal was undamaged.

02-03-2026
In a dramatic overnight incident, a Ukrainian drone strike hit the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk, resulting in injuries to five individuals and damage to 20 buildings, according to local authorities on Monday.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced it had intercepted 172 Ukrainian drones during the night, with 67 shot down over the Black Sea and 66 over the Krasnodar region, where Novorossiysk is situated. The heaviest impact was felt in Novorossiysk, prompting a state of emergency, said Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrei Kravchenko shared images of the destruction on Telegram, noting that preliminary reports indicated damage to eight residential tower blocks, nine private homes, and three kindergartens. Fortunately, debris from the drones fell on a grain terminal without causing any significant damage, Interfax news agency reported.

