Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Stand on Khamenei Assassination

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has criticized the Indian government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Describing the government's stance as 'an abdication,' she argues in an op-ed for The Indian Express that the silence signifies a tacit endorsement of this international tragedy.

The assassination, confirmed by Iran to have been carried out by the United States and Israel, marks a severe disruption in international relations. Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for condemning Iran's retaliation while failing to address the prior US-Israeli attacks. She questions the direction of India's foreign policy amidst this crisis.

Gandhi also expressed concern over Modi's recent visit to Israel, noting the lack of moral clarity in India's diplomatic decisions. She urges a parliamentary discussion on the government's 'disturbing silence' and warns of the implications for Indian foreign policy credibility.

