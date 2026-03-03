Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Stand on Khamenei Assassination

Sonia Gandhi denounces India's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, questioning the direction of the country's foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi. She calls for a discussion in Parliament and highlights concerns over recent diplomatic moves favoring Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:27 IST
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Stand on Khamenei Assassination
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has criticized the Indian government's silence on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Describing the government's stance as 'an abdication,' she argues in an op-ed for The Indian Express that the silence signifies a tacit endorsement of this international tragedy.

The assassination, confirmed by Iran to have been carried out by the United States and Israel, marks a severe disruption in international relations. Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for condemning Iran's retaliation while failing to address the prior US-Israeli attacks. She questions the direction of India's foreign policy amidst this crisis.

Gandhi also expressed concern over Modi's recent visit to Israel, noting the lack of moral clarity in India's diplomatic decisions. She urges a parliamentary discussion on the government's 'disturbing silence' and warns of the implications for Indian foreign policy credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening...

 Global
2
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
3
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
4
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026