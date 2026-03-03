Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in West Asia Amid Calls for Peace

As tensions rise in West Asia, BJP Spokesperson RP Singh calls for peace between Israel and Iran. While military conflicts intensify, experts highlight the complexity of achieving regime change in Iran. Recent airstrikes led to significant casualties, prompting Iranian retaliation and escalating regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:29 IST
Tensions Escalate in West Asia Amid Calls for Peace
BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh expressed hope for a move toward peace between Israel and Iran. Singh commented on Tuesday, "They killed their (Iran's) Supreme Leader, and in retaliation, they attacked Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Still, we expect a peaceful resolution from both sides."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) provided an analysis of the conflict's dynamics, emphasizing the complexities of regime change in Iran. He noted that despite the notable military achievements by the US-Israel partnership, altering Iran's regime remains a challenging goal, given the substantial support from Shia communities worldwide.

The US and Israel conducted strategic airstrikes on multiple Iranian targets, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other officials. In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at American and allied locations, intensifying the already volatile situation and raising risks for civilians in the region.

TRENDING

1
India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening up a wide range of opportunities for us: PM.

India has entered into free trade agreements with several countries, opening...

 Global
2
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
3
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
4
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026