Tensions Escalate in West Asia Amid Calls for Peace

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh expressed hope for a move toward peace between Israel and Iran. Singh commented on Tuesday, "They killed their (Iran's) Supreme Leader, and in retaliation, they attacked Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Still, we expect a peaceful resolution from both sides."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) provided an analysis of the conflict's dynamics, emphasizing the complexities of regime change in Iran. He noted that despite the notable military achievements by the US-Israel partnership, altering Iran's regime remains a challenging goal, given the substantial support from Shia communities worldwide.

The US and Israel conducted strategic airstrikes on multiple Iranian targets, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other officials. In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones at American and allied locations, intensifying the already volatile situation and raising risks for civilians in the region.