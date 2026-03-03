India's Temples Observe Sutak Kaal: A Lunar Eclipse Tradition

In a sweeping tradition observed across India, temples closed their doors on Tuesday as the 'Sutak Kaal', an inauspicious period preceding the lunar eclipse, commenced. In cities like Bengaluru and Sambalpur, temple gates were locked, adhering to ancient customs linked to this celestial event.

In Kanpur, the revered Nageshwar Shiva Temple also followed suit, remaining unavailable to devotees during this period. Similarly, in Ranchi, the Pahari Temple gates were shut early in the day. A temple priest from Kanpur detailed the rituals for reopening, stating that doors are set to open at 7:00 pm, accompanied by traditional ceremonies of bathing and adorning the deity.

The first lunar eclipse of the year brings significant religious and astrological relevance to Hindu believers. Following the eclipse, temples are expected to perform purification rituals before welcoming back devotees. The India Meteorological Department marks March 3, 2026, for the next total lunar eclipse. Meanwhile, Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple observed Holi in a unique early morning ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)