Reverence and Rituals: Ranchi Celebrates Thakur Anukul Chandra's Legacy

The 138th birth anniversary of Thakur Anukul Chandra was marked by religious activities in Ranchi, Jharkhand, with hundreds of devotees participating. Organized by Satsang Vihar, the celebration included Vedic chants, a devotional procession, cultural performances, and concluded with an evening Sandhya Aarti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thakur Anukul Chandra's 138th birth anniversary was commemorated in Ranchi, Jharkhand, with profound religious zeal. The event drew hundreds of devotees to Budhiya Ground, orchestrated by Satsang Vihar with a series of devotional activities.

In observance of this significant occasion, the day in Ranchi started at the crack of dawn with Vedic Mangalik chants, echoing through the venue. This was followed by a vibrant Prabhat Pheri, creating an atmosphere of devotion and community spirit.

The morning prayers paved the way for the main program, rich with cultural expressions, including Bhajan Anjali and a Matri Sammelan. The proceedings concluded as devotees gathered for a serene Sandhya Aarti, bringing an end to a day steeped in spiritual observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

