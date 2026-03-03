Market Turmoil: European Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict

European equities fell sharply to their lowest in a month as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and escalating oil prices exert pressure on markets.

The STOXX 600 index tumbled 2.6%, marking its most significant drop since April, fueled by fears of sustained conflict and inflation impact. German, French, Spanish, and UK stocks reflected this sentiment, hitting notable lows.

Financial and travel sectors led the decline while energy stocks offered little refuge despite climbing oil prices. With the Strait of Hormuz closed and shipping disrupted, inflationary concerns took center stage, posing challenges for the European Central Bank and Bank of England.