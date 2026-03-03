Geopolitical Tensions Push Energy Prices and Market Unrest to New Heights

Global stock markets plunged Tuesday as tensions escalated following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, sparking concerns over rising energy prices and their effects on the global economy. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index fell 1.5%, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.3%, amid already elevated economic policy uncertainties.

President Donald Trump defended the military campaign against Iran, projecting continued conflict. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and record tanker rates boosted oil prices, with Brent crude futures reaching $79.22. Economic analysts predict such spikes in energy prices may cut regional earnings, complicating inflation management efforts.

Investor sentiment remained anxious, despite the U.S. dollar's rise as a safe haven and U.S. manufacturing activity showing growth. The potential for stagflation looms as energy supply disruptions persist. Investors watch closely, with geopolitical tensions likely affecting markets over the near term. Gold and cryptocurrencies saw contrasting price movements amid this turmoil.