Global Market Turmoil: Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

The Nasdaq index suffered a notable downturn of 2.3% as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted global markets. U.S. strikes on Iran, paired with the Iranian threat to target transiting vessels in the vital Strait of Hormuz, prompted supply concerns that raised global shipping rates and crude oil prices.

Crude price hikes hit industries such as airlines, with significant stock drops in companies like Delta and Royal Caribbean. As Deutsche Bank strategists highlight, ongoing oil price increases could trigger broader economic risks. Technology stocks, including Nvidia and Microsoft, also faced declines, fueling investor anxiety over inflationary pressures.

With rising oil prices complicating economic forecasts, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached new heights, delaying expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Key market players await insights from central bank officials. Meanwhile, defense stocks saw gains amidst market volatility, as Wall Street grapples with AI disruptions and private credit concerns.