Escalating Middle East Conflict: Strikes, Retaliations, and Global Impact

On Tuesday, Iran escalated its attacks by targeting the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, heightening tensions as Washington commenced withdrawing staff from the Middle East. The US, alongside Israel, countered with airstrikes that President Donald Trump indicated were merely the beginning of a conflict impacting the global oil and gas supply, shipping, and aviation.

As the war extended into its fourth day, Israel launched new ground operations in Lebanon, while explosions echoed in Tehran. With hundreds already dead, primarily in Iran, the conflict's nature intensified the question of duration and potential outcomes. While Trump projected a conflict timeline of four to five weeks, he hinted at possible extended US military involvement.

Meanwhile, Iran's retaliatory measures have disrupted business interests across the Gulf, including data centers and energy facilities, causing oil and gas prices to spike. Lebanon became another battleground as Israeli retaliatory strikes hit Beirut, following missile attacks from Hezbollah.