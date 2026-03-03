Global Market Tension: Energy Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict
The ongoing conflict in Iran is driving energy prices up, significantly affecting emerging markets globally. Analysts predict Brent crude could surpass $100, straining external balances, currencies, and capital flows. Asia's emerging economies, especially those with limited reserves, are most exposed to potential prolonged supply disruptions.
The conflict in Iran has propelled energy prices upward, with analysts expressing concern over its extensive impact on emerging markets beyond simple inflation. Broader issues are expected to arise, affecting external balances, currencies, and capital flows worldwide.
Major brokerages, including J.P. Morgan and Bernstein, foresee Brent crude prices climbing beyond the $100 threshold if the conflict persists. Iran's warning to close the Strait of Hormuz could further exacerbate the situation, underscoring the shipping route's strategic importance for oil and gas transport.
In response to escalating tensions, global financial markets are experiencing volatility, with stock and currency indices hitting new lows. Emerging economies in Asia and countries with limited oil reserves face significant risks. Analysts warn that sustained high crude prices could severely impact economic growth and inflation expectations across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
