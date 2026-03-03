France Boosts Cyprus Defence After Drone Strike on British Base
France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus following a drone attack on a British air base. Support for Cyprus, a state with limited defence capabilities, surged after the incident. Greece also pledged assistance, deploying fighter jets as part of regional security efforts.
In the wake of a drone attack on a British air base in Cyprus, France has announced plans to deliver anti-missile and anti-drone systems to bolster the island's defence. The commitment follows expressions of support from Greece to ensure the security of the strategically located Mediterranean state.
France's decision was confirmed by Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, following a communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Meanwhile, the French military is closely monitoring the evolving regional crisis, influenced by recent U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.
Cypriot authorities reported that the attacking Iranian-made Shahed drone bypassed radar systems by flying low and was likely launched by Hezbollah. Greece dispatched fighter jets and naval frigates equipped with anti-drone technology, while Britain considers further measures to safeguard RAF Akrotiri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Cyprus
- defence systems
- anti-missile
- anti-drone
- Greece
- RAF Akrotiri
- drone attack
- Iran
- Hezbollah
ALSO READ
Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict
France Bolsters Cyprus Defense with Anti-Missile and Anti-Drone Systems
Espionage Suspicions Rise in Greece: Spy Ring or Coincidence?
RAF Akrotiri Hit by Iranian Drone Amid US-Israeli Strikes
Drone Strikes Shake RAF Akrotiri, Prompting Sirens and Aircraft Deployment