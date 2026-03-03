Left Menu

France Boosts Cyprus Defence After Drone Strike on British Base

France plans to send anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus following a drone attack on a British air base. Support for Cyprus, a state with limited defence capabilities, surged after the incident. Greece also pledged assistance, deploying fighter jets as part of regional security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a drone attack on a British air base in Cyprus, France has announced plans to deliver anti-missile and anti-drone systems to bolster the island's defence. The commitment follows expressions of support from Greece to ensure the security of the strategically located Mediterranean state.

France's decision was confirmed by Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, following a communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Meanwhile, the French military is closely monitoring the evolving regional crisis, influenced by recent U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Cypriot authorities reported that the attacking Iranian-made Shahed drone bypassed radar systems by flying low and was likely launched by Hezbollah. Greece dispatched fighter jets and naval frigates equipped with anti-drone technology, while Britain considers further measures to safeguard RAF Akrotiri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

