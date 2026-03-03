Bond Market Turmoil: Inflation Fears Rise Amid Middle East Tensions

Global bond markets from the euro zone to Britain and the United States faced a severe sell-off on Tuesday. This financial turmoil was sparked by the air war in the Middle East, which has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher, reigniting concerns over surging inflation.

As a result of sustained higher inflation expectations, central banks may need to adopt more hawkish monetary policies. Traders have adjusted their forecasts, reducing the likelihood of imminent rate cuts by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, they are factoring in the possibility of a European Central Bank rate hike by the year's end.

The upward pressure on commodity prices, particularly oil and gas, has escalated due to disrupted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to a significant impact on bond markets. Investors, reminiscent of the 2022 energy shock, have swiftly adjusted their strategies, reflecting the new inflationary pressures posed by geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)