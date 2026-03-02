Middle East Tensions Ignite Surge in Gas Prices

Wholesale gas prices in Europe witnessed a significant rise on Monday morning, spurred by escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the volatile Middle East. Many energy shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have been suspended, with oil majors and tanker owners heeding Tehran's warnings against using the strategic waterway.

The European Union, having increased its reliance on liquid natural gas (LNG) imports, seeks alternatives to Russian gas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for around 20% of the world's LNG, becomes a focal point, with disruptions heightening global competition and further inflating prices.

Regional price benchmarks such as the Dutch TTF hub and the Asian JKM benchmark reflected sharp increases, underscoring the market's volatility. The British contract prices also rose sharply. Market analysts warn that if supply disruptions from Qatar extend, European prices could escalate dramatically, impacting global energy markets.

