Middle East Tensions Ignite Surge in Gas Prices
Wholesale gas prices in Europe spiked as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated in the Middle East, leading to the suspension of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. European reliance on LNG imports has grown following Russia’s actions in Ukraine, exacerbating the competition and driving up prices globally.
Wholesale gas prices in Europe witnessed a significant rise on Monday morning, spurred by escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the volatile Middle East. Many energy shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have been suspended, with oil majors and tanker owners heeding Tehran's warnings against using the strategic waterway.
The European Union, having increased its reliance on liquid natural gas (LNG) imports, seeks alternatives to Russian gas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for around 20% of the world's LNG, becomes a focal point, with disruptions heightening global competition and further inflating prices.
Regional price benchmarks such as the Dutch TTF hub and the Asian JKM benchmark reflected sharp increases, underscoring the market's volatility. The British contract prices also rose sharply. Market analysts warn that if supply disruptions from Qatar extend, European prices could escalate dramatically, impacting global energy markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
