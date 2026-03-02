Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Ignite Surge in Gas Prices

Wholesale gas prices in Europe spiked as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated in the Middle East, leading to the suspension of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. European reliance on LNG imports has grown following Russia’s actions in Ukraine, exacerbating the competition and driving up prices globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:20 IST
Middle East Tensions Ignite Surge in Gas Prices

Wholesale gas prices in Europe witnessed a significant rise on Monday morning, spurred by escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in the volatile Middle East. Many energy shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz have been suspended, with oil majors and tanker owners heeding Tehran's warnings against using the strategic waterway.

The European Union, having increased its reliance on liquid natural gas (LNG) imports, seeks alternatives to Russian gas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for around 20% of the world's LNG, becomes a focal point, with disruptions heightening global competition and further inflating prices.

Regional price benchmarks such as the Dutch TTF hub and the Asian JKM benchmark reflected sharp increases, underscoring the market's volatility. The British contract prices also rose sharply. Market analysts warn that if supply disruptions from Qatar extend, European prices could escalate dramatically, impacting global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026