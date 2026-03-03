Left Menu

Middle East Turmoil Sends Oil and Gas Prices Soaring Globally

Global oil and gas prices have skyrocketed due to escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, causing significant disruptions in Middle Eastern energy exports. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on infrastructure have severely impacted global supply lines, raising concerns of economic strain in Europe and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global oil and gas prices surged dramatically on Tuesday amid escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, disrupting energy exports from the strategically crucial Middle East. Iran, retaliating with attacks on shipping and energy facilities, prompted the closure of the vital Gulf navigation route, resulting in significant production halts from Qatar to Iraq.

The benchmark Brent Crude soared over 15% since last Friday, closing above $82 per barrel for the first time since July 2024, while European gas prices spiked 40%. This conflict threatens to re-ignite inflationary pressures, potentially stifling economic recovery in Europe and Asia, as the region is pivotal in global oil and gas production.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's assault on several ships, has immobilized a key artery for approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies. U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive stance against Iran, including the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, poses significant political risks ahead of the midterm elections, notably with American fuel prices rising above $3 per gallon.

