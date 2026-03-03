Bond Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

Bond markets across the euro zone, United States, and United Kingdom experienced significant sell-offs this week, driven by escalating energy prices linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The situation has reignited fears of inflation, pushing central banks towards more hawkish monetary policies.

In a notable development, Britain's two-year gilt yields surged 15 basis points to 3.80%, marking the most substantial two-day jump since August 2024. Simultaneously, yields on German and U.S. two-year notes rose significantly, further reflecting investor uncertainty amid fluctuating energy prices.

The European Central Bank's economists warn that a prolonged conflict could lead to a substantial spike in euro zone inflation, affecting broader economic growth. With energy prices remaining elevated, global investors are cautious, awaiting central bank responses and potential long-term impact on inflation and fiscal policies.