Japan-U.S. Join Forces on Nuclear Power Amid Global Energy Concerns

In a strategic move to bolster energy security, Japan and the United States are eyeing the inclusion of a nuclear power project in their ongoing investment partnerships. Two sources familiar with the negotiations disclosed that the initiative is part of Japan's substantial $550-billion investment package.

The nuclear power agenda, potentially featuring Westinghouse, aims to fortify energy supply chains in the wake of heightened energy security concerns due to Middle Eastern conflicts. The agreement could be unveiled during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

As discussions proceed, Japan's Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa plans to engage with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance deliberations. Potential collaborations with Japanese companies like Mitsubishi, Toshiba, and IHI are under review as part of the ambitious initiative, with further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)