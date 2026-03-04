Left Menu

Japan-U.S. Join Forces on Nuclear Power Amid Global Energy Concerns

Japan and the U.S. are set to collaborate on a nuclear power project under Japan's $550-billion investment package, enhancing energy security amid Middle East tensions. The project, involving Westinghouse, aims to fortify both nations' supply chains. Announcement expected during PM Takaichi's visit to President Trump.

Updated: 04-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster energy security, Japan and the United States are eyeing the inclusion of a nuclear power project in their ongoing investment partnerships. Two sources familiar with the negotiations disclosed that the initiative is part of Japan's substantial $550-billion investment package.

The nuclear power agenda, potentially featuring Westinghouse, aims to fortify energy supply chains in the wake of heightened energy security concerns due to Middle Eastern conflicts. The agreement could be unveiled during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

As discussions proceed, Japan's Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa plans to engage with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance deliberations. Potential collaborations with Japanese companies like Mitsubishi, Toshiba, and IHI are under review as part of the ambitious initiative, with further details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

