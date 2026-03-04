Left Menu

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia has accused the United States of utilizing the supposed Iranian threat as a justification for destabilizing Iran's leadership. Moscow's rhetoric alleges Washington's actions are focused on fostering regime change, condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader as part of a broader geopolitical strategy.

In a scathing accusation, Russia has charged the United States with manipulating an apparent threat from Iran to justify a regime change. Moscow contends the U.S. calls for Iranians to overthrow their leaders are not only manipulative but also inhumane.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that recent negotiations with Iran served as a decoy for a clandestine U.S. strategy to destabilize the Iranian government. President Putin denounced the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during conflict with the U.S. and Israel, describing it as cynical.

Zakharova emphasized that the perpetuation of the Iranian threat was a facade for a calculated move by Washington to dismantle Iran's constitutional status. She suggested this strategy aligns with U.S. interests and condemned Western encouragement for an Iranian takeover as hypocritical and cruel.

