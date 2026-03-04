In a scathing accusation, Russia has charged the United States with manipulating an apparent threat from Iran to justify a regime change. Moscow contends the U.S. calls for Iranians to overthrow their leaders are not only manipulative but also inhumane.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that recent negotiations with Iran served as a decoy for a clandestine U.S. strategy to destabilize the Iranian government. President Putin denounced the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during conflict with the U.S. and Israel, describing it as cynical.

Zakharova emphasized that the perpetuation of the Iranian threat was a facade for a calculated move by Washington to dismantle Iran's constitutional status. She suggested this strategy aligns with U.S. interests and condemned Western encouragement for an Iranian takeover as hypocritical and cruel.

(With inputs from agencies.)