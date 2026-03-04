Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israel Orders Widespread Evacuations Amid Intensified Conflict

The Israeli military has ordered extensive evacuations in southern Lebanon during ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah. The conflict, stemming from a retaliatory attack for Iranian leader Khamenei's death, has prompted military advances and numerous strikes, resulting in scores of casualties and mass displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military issued a sweeping evacuation order on Wednesday for residents south of the Litani River in Lebanon. This directive comes amid escalating hostilities with Hezbollah, as Israeli forces aim to secure advanced positions near previously held hilltops since last year's conflict.

Reports from Lebanon's health ministry indicate that dozens have been killed since the fighting intensified on Monday. Tens of thousands have fled their homes as Hezbollah retaliates over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, targeted in a joint U.S.-Israeli operation.

The situation worsened when an Israeli airstrike hit Baalbeck, killing six and injuring fifteen, while rescue teams searched for missing persons. Israeli strikes have targeted over 250 Hezbollah positions within 48 hours, according to the Israeli military.

