U.S. and Venezuela Forge New Energy Partnership

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum met with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez in a bid to strengthen American economic interests in Venezuela's mining and energy sectors. The Trump administration eyes increased control and investment as it pressures Rodriguez with legal actions on corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum held talks with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday. Their meeting, part of an initiative to bolster American investments in Venezuela's mineral and energy sectors, marked a pivotal step in U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

Hosted at the Miraflores presidential palace, the discussions included notable topics such as reforms in Venezuela's mining laws. The potential changes could pave the way for foreign companies to exploit precious resources including gold, diamonds, and rare earths, amidst ongoing U.S. pressure on the Venezuelan government.

The U.S. has simultaneously been building a legal case against Rodriguez for possible corruption, while promoting bilateral trade relations. Burgum's visit signifies the increasing importance of Venezuela in the U.S.'s strategic energy dominance agenda.

