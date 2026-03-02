Left Menu

Lebanon's government says Hezbollah's military activities are 'illegal acts,' demands group hand over its weapons, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST
Lebanon's government says Hezbollah's military activities are 'illegal acts,' demands group hand over its weapons, reports AP.

Lebanon's government says Hezbollah's military activities are 'illegal acts,' demands group hand over its weapons, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal

Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal

 India
2
Shiv Sena vs. Sanjay Raut: A Political Jab Amid International Tensions

Shiv Sena vs. Sanjay Raut: A Political Jab Amid International Tensions

 India
3
ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions

 Global
4
Tragic Attack on Oil Tanker: Unmanned Boat Strikes off Muscat Coast

Tragic Attack on Oil Tanker: Unmanned Boat Strikes off Muscat Coast

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026