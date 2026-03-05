Left Menu

China's Legal Assurance for Hong Kong Governance

China has pledged to ensure more effective governance in Hong Kong under the law, according to an official government report. The report also emphasizes support for Hong Kong and Macau in their integration and contribution to China's overall development.

In a recent government report, China has vowed to enhance the governance of Hong Kong, ensuring that it aligns more closely with the rule of law. This commitment was revealed in a document reviewed by Reuters.

The report highlights China's support for both Hong Kong and Macau, instructing them to play a more integral role in the broader development of the nation.

Such initiatives are aimed at boosting integration within the region, uniting Hong Kong and Macau's growth trajectories with the ambitions of the Chinese government.

