In a recent government report, China has vowed to enhance the governance of Hong Kong, ensuring that it aligns more closely with the rule of law. This commitment was revealed in a document reviewed by Reuters.

The report highlights China's support for both Hong Kong and Macau, instructing them to play a more integral role in the broader development of the nation.

Such initiatives are aimed at boosting integration within the region, uniting Hong Kong and Macau's growth trajectories with the ambitions of the Chinese government.