Left Menu

Catastrophic Fire Displaces Dozens in Delhi’s Rohini Slums

A major fire ravaged slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi's Rohini area, displacing many residents. Over 50 shanties were destroyed, with emergency services deploying 15 fire tenders. The cause is under investigation, following two major incidents in the area within months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:26 IST
Catastrophic Fire Displaces Dozens in Delhi’s Rohini Slums
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire swept through the slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi's Rohini area early Thursday morning, destroying more than 50 shanties and forcing dozens of residents to evacuate.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the 4:15 AM blaze with 15 fire tenders tackling the inferno. Despite intense firefighting efforts, no casualties or injuries were reported immediately. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, said officials.

The incident, occurring in the densely populated Bengali Basti, is the second major fire in Delhi's informal settlements in just four months, raising concerns about ongoing safety hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India
2
An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
4
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026