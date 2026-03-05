Catastrophic Fire Displaces Dozens in Delhi’s Rohini Slums

A devastating fire swept through the slum clusters near Rithala Metro Station in northwest Delhi's Rohini area early Thursday morning, destroying more than 50 shanties and forcing dozens of residents to evacuate.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the 4:15 AM blaze with 15 fire tenders tackling the inferno. Despite intense firefighting efforts, no casualties or injuries were reported immediately. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, said officials.

The incident, occurring in the densely populated Bengali Basti, is the second major fire in Delhi's informal settlements in just four months, raising concerns about ongoing safety hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)