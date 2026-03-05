Power Struggles: Blackout Plunges Western Cuba into Darkness

A massive blackout left millions without electricity in Havana and throughout western Cuba on Wednesday, highlighting the island's ongoing struggle with an aging electric grid and dwindling oil reserves. The outage was triggered by a shutdown at one of Cuba's largest thermoelectric power plants.

Government officials reported that it might take up to 72 hours to resume operations at the plant, affecting areas from Pinar del Rio to Camaguey. The Energy and Mines Minister announced that essential services such as hospitals were being prioritized during this crisis.

Residents continue to face daily prolonged power cuts, exacerbated by US sanctions preventing the acquisition of new equipment and parts. The recent events have forced locals to adapt creatively while dealing with limited public transportation and fuel shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)