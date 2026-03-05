Left Menu

Massive Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine plan to exchange 500 prisoners of war each, following a recent swap of 200 POWs per side. This is part of ongoing prisoner exchanges during the four-year conflict between the two nations, as announced by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST
Massive Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 500 prisoners of war each on Thursday and Friday, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky. This diplomatic move follows a pattern of prisoner swaps over the last four-year conflict.

Previously, both nations had traded 200 prisoners each, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry. These prisoner exchanges have been a consistent part of their ongoing conflict resolution efforts.

The prisoner swap marks a significant step in the strained relations between Moscow and Kyiv as they navigate the complexities of war and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026