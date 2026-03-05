Massive Prisoner Swap Between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine plan to exchange 500 prisoners of war each, following a recent swap of 200 POWs per side. This is part of ongoing prisoner exchanges during the four-year conflict between the two nations, as announced by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky and the Russian Defence Ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 500 prisoners of war each on Thursday and Friday, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky. This diplomatic move follows a pattern of prisoner swaps over the last four-year conflict.
Previously, both nations had traded 200 prisoners each, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry. These prisoner exchanges have been a consistent part of their ongoing conflict resolution efforts.
The prisoner swap marks a significant step in the strained relations between Moscow and Kyiv as they navigate the complexities of war and diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- prisoner swap
- Vladimir Medinsky
- POWs
- Kremlin
- Moscow
- Kyiv
- defence ministry
- war
ALSO READ
Ukraine Secures Freedom for 200 POWs in Major Exchange with Russia
Prisoner Exchange: Russia and Ukraine Swap POWs Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia-Iran Relations: No Arms Request from Tehran, Says Kremlin
Zelenskiy Engages Middle East Leaders Amid Talks with Moscow and Washington
Diplomatic Exchange: Russia Frees Ethnic Hungarian POWs Amidst Rising Tensions