Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 500 prisoners of war each on Thursday and Friday, according to Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky. This diplomatic move follows a pattern of prisoner swaps over the last four-year conflict.

Previously, both nations had traded 200 prisoners each, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry. These prisoner exchanges have been a consistent part of their ongoing conflict resolution efforts.

The prisoner swap marks a significant step in the strained relations between Moscow and Kyiv as they navigate the complexities of war and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)