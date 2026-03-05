Pioneering Green Bonds: Bank of Baroda's Milestone in Sustainable Finance

In a bold move for sustainable finance, the state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has successfully issued Rs 10,000 crore through long-term green infrastructure bonds. This marks a pioneering step as the first domestically issued green bond by a bank in India.

The issuance attracted bids worth Rs 16,415 crore, more than three times the required amount, underscoring robust investor interest. Priced with a competitive cut-off coupon of 7.10%, the bonds reflect firm investor confidence despite current market volatility.

Proceeds from these bonds are slated for deployment in green projects adhering to BoB's green financing framework, ensuring long-term financial support for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure ventures.