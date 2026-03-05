Left Menu

Tensions in the Sky: Azerbaijan Shuts Airspace Over Iranian Drone Incursion

Azerbaijan closed part of its southern airspace for 12 hours after reported incursions by four Iranian drones. The decision was communicated through a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by Azerbaijan, highlighting escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:17 IST
Azerbaijan responded decisively to an alleged incursion by Iranian drones, closing a section of its southern airspace for a 12-hour period starting Thursday.

The closure aims to address security concerns after Azerbaijan claimed that four Iranian drones crossed into its territory.

This move underscores growing tensions in the region as Azerbaijan notified aviators through a formal notice to airmen (NOTAM).

