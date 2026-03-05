Left Menu

UK Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

UK bond yields rose sharply due to heightened energy prices following Middle East conflict, affecting bets on a Bank of England rate cut. The surge raised concerns about a potential inflation crisis. Analysts warn the BoE's decisions hinge on the conflict’s duration and energy price trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:07 IST
UK Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British government bond yields experienced a significant increase on Thursday as energy prices soared amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, leading investors to reconsider the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England this month.

Analysts highlight the risk of an inflation surge in the UK, with yields on two-year gilts climbing 10 basis points to 3.815%, marking the steepest one-week rise since October 2024. This has positioned UK short-term government bonds as the poorest performers among the Group of Seven nations, with yields escalating by over 27 basis points.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, noted apprehensions about a potential inflation crisis tied to surging energy prices. Interest rate futures indicated only a minimal chance of a BoE rate cut. Analysts emphasize the impact of the ongoing conflict's duration on monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

India and Finland Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India
2
Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

Tragic Plunge: Controversy Surrounds Young Man's Death

 India
3
Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur

Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur

 India
4
Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

Kerala High Court Thwarts Ex-Minister's Bid to Contest Polls Amid Conviction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026