UK Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
UK bond yields rose sharply due to heightened energy prices following Middle East conflict, affecting bets on a Bank of England rate cut. The surge raised concerns about a potential inflation crisis. Analysts warn the BoE's decisions hinge on the conflict’s duration and energy price trends.
British government bond yields experienced a significant increase on Thursday as energy prices soared amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, leading investors to reconsider the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England this month.
Analysts highlight the risk of an inflation surge in the UK, with yields on two-year gilts climbing 10 basis points to 3.815%, marking the steepest one-week rise since October 2024. This has positioned UK short-term government bonds as the poorest performers among the Group of Seven nations, with yields escalating by over 27 basis points.
Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, noted apprehensions about a potential inflation crisis tied to surging energy prices. Interest rate futures indicated only a minimal chance of a BoE rate cut. Analysts emphasize the impact of the ongoing conflict's duration on monetary policy decisions.
