Treasury Yield Surge Sparks Inflation Fears Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. Treasury market continued to experience a steep selloff for the fourth consecutive day, as escalating energy prices from the ongoing Middle East conflict stoked investor concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate projections.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields in the U.S. escalated by up to 5 basis points in Asia, marking a three-week high at 4.1310%. While the two-year yield saw a rise of about 2 bps, with an 18 bps increase documented for the entire week. This shift comes amid reduced expectations of Fed rate easing, influenced by the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, a situation intensifying as Iran launched missile attacks.

Oil prices have maintained an upward trajectory, with U.S. benchmark oil reaching $78.09 per barrel on Thursday. Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, expressed concern over potential inflation impacts, indicating that rising crude oil costs could elevate the consumer price index back to the high 2% range. Market sentiment and Fed rate cut anticipations have adjusted, with traders now estimating a 30% likelihood of a Fed cut by June as per the CME FedWatch tool.

