From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

Wadjuram Ramhari Gopalgahre, a farmer's son from Latur, aced the Chartered Accountancy exams at 21 on his first attempt. His remarkable achievement has inspired students in the district, earning praise from local leaders, including BJP MLA Ramesh Karad and Agriculture Price Commission chairman Pasha Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:00 IST
  • India

Wadjuram Ramhari Gopalgahre, the son of a farmer from Latur, has passed the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams on his first try at the age of 21. His success has been celebrated by local leaders, who view him as an inspiration for students in the district.

Originally from Nandurghat village in Kej tehsil, Beed, the Gopalgahre family moved to Latur a few years back. Wadjuram's educational journey began at a Zilla Parishad school, demonstrating that determination and hard work can transcend humble beginnings.

At a recent felicitation ceremony, BJP MLA Ramesh Karad emphasized that Wadjuram's accomplishment is a source of pride not only for his family but also for the community. The event also saw attendance from prominent figures like state Agriculture Price Commission chairman Pasha Patel.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

