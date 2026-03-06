Assam Government Strategically Shuffles Key Bureaucrats Before Elections

In a calculated move preceding the crucial assembly elections, the Assam government has undertaken a comprehensive reshuffle of its administrative officers. According to official notifications, numerous IAS and ACS officials have been reassigned to pivotal roles, a step observers interpret as a strategic positioning of experienced personnel.

Among the notable reassignments, Narendra Kumar Shah transitions from his role as Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training to Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat while maintaining his position at AIIDC. Other significant appointments include District Commissioners Partha Pratim Majumdar in Bajali and Aditya Vikram Yadav in Lakhimpur, amongst others.

This reshuffle isn't limited to IAS officers. Critical changes among ACS officials include Meenakshi Das Nath and several others taking on new roles. Such administrative adjustments are crucial in ensuring effective governance and management as the state braces for the upcoming electoral battle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)