Left Menu

Assam Government Strategically Shuffles Key Bureaucrats Before Elections

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the state government announced a significant reshuffle of IAS and ACS officers, assigning them to strategic roles across key departments and districts. This move is seen as an administrative adjustment to strengthen leadership in preparation for the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:45 IST
Assam Government Strategically Shuffles Key Bureaucrats Before Elections
Representative Image (Photo/X/@assampolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a calculated move preceding the crucial assembly elections, the Assam government has undertaken a comprehensive reshuffle of its administrative officers. According to official notifications, numerous IAS and ACS officials have been reassigned to pivotal roles, a step observers interpret as a strategic positioning of experienced personnel.

Among the notable reassignments, Narendra Kumar Shah transitions from his role as Director of Employment and Craftsmen Training to Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat while maintaining his position at AIIDC. Other significant appointments include District Commissioners Partha Pratim Majumdar in Bajali and Aditya Vikram Yadav in Lakhimpur, amongst others.

This reshuffle isn't limited to IAS officers. Critical changes among ACS officials include Meenakshi Das Nath and several others taking on new roles. Such administrative adjustments are crucial in ensuring effective governance and management as the state braces for the upcoming electoral battle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026