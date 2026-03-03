Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned
The Delhi Police has undergone a significant reshuffle with 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers reassigned to key positions. The changes, approved by the lieutenant governor, involve senior officials and various departments aimed at enhancing district policing, crime, traffic, and specialized units across the city.
The Delhi Police witnessed a massive reshuffle on Tuesday, with the city government sanctioning the transfer and posting of 50 IPS and 20 DANIPS officers to key positions, as per an official directive.
Following the approval of the lieutenant governor, the restructuring affected roles from special commissioners to deputy commissioners, with changes seen in district policing, crime, and specialized departments.
Noteworthy shifts include Sanjay Kumar Jain taking on dual responsibilities as Officer on Special Duty and Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech and PI), as well as multiple district and traffic assignments to enhance administrative efficiency and policing prowess throughout the capital.
