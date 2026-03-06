KuCoin Emerges as Leading Crypto Exchange in 2025

CryptoQuant's Annual Exchange Leader Report for 2025 positions KuCoin as a standout performer among centralized exchanges. The report attributes KuCoin's robust growth to its expanding Bitcoin spot trading and strong presence in derivatives markets.

Significantly, KuCoin reported a 64% increase in Bitcoin spot trading activity, positioning itself as a Bitcoin Spot Growth Leader. This impressive growth suggests a shift in market dynamics, with mid-sized venues capturing market share from larger exchanges.

In addition to its spot trading success, KuCoin has established a formidable position in derivatives, ranking among the top two globally in altcoin-oriented perpetual trading. CEO BC Wong underscores the importance of a long-term strategy built on liquidity, transparency, and compliance to sustain growth in digital asset markets.

