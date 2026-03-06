KuCoin Emerges as Leading Crypto Exchange in 2025
CryptoQuant's 2025 report highlights KuCoin's significant growth in Bitcoin spot trading and derivatives, emphasizing its position as a top performer among centralized exchanges. KuCoin's strategic investments in liquidity and compliance have strengthened its market presence and diversified its product offerings globally.
CryptoQuant's Annual Exchange Leader Report for 2025 positions KuCoin as a standout performer among centralized exchanges. The report attributes KuCoin's robust growth to its expanding Bitcoin spot trading and strong presence in derivatives markets.
Significantly, KuCoin reported a 64% increase in Bitcoin spot trading activity, positioning itself as a Bitcoin Spot Growth Leader. This impressive growth suggests a shift in market dynamics, with mid-sized venues capturing market share from larger exchanges.
In addition to its spot trading success, KuCoin has established a formidable position in derivatives, ranking among the top two globally in altcoin-oriented perpetual trading. CEO BC Wong underscores the importance of a long-term strategy built on liquidity, transparency, and compliance to sustain growth in digital asset markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)